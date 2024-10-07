'Difficult day': Oct 7 commemorations begin with festival memorial

TEL AVIV: With candles, prayers and music, commemorations for the Oct 7 attack began in Israel's Tel Aviv on Sunday at a ceremony to mark the first anniversary of the Hamas onslaught at the Nova music festival.

A picture of those killed appeared on a screen at the entrance to the ceremony, as hundreds gathered to light candles at a makeshift shrine, leave handwritten notes or simply embrace each other.

"Coming to this event one year after this terrible massacre that happened on Oct 7, it's very touching, it's very breathtaking," said one of the event's organisers Solly Laniado.

"Three days ago, we were not even going to hold the event at all," he said, citing the deluge of rocket warnings and last week's missile attack on Tel Aviv that have left many people on edge and large parts of the usually vibrant city empty.