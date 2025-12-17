Thousands of dinosaur footprints found on Alpine cliffs near Winter Olympics site

MILAN: Italian palaeontologists have uncovered thousands of dinosaur footprints on a near-vertical rock face more than 2,000 metres above sea level in the Stelvio National Park, a discovery they say is among the world's richest sites for the Triassic period.

The tracks, some up to 40 cm wide and showing claw marks, stretch for about five kilometres in the high-altitude glacial Valle di Fraele near Bormio, one of the venues for the 2026 Winter Olympics in the northern region of Lombardy.

"This is one of the largest and oldest footprint sites in Italy, and among the most spectacular I've seen in 35 years," said Cristiano Dal Sasso, paleontologist at Milan's Natural History Museum in a press conference on Tuesday (Dec 16) at the headquarters of the Lombardy Region.

Experts believe the prints were left by herds of long-necked herbivores, likely Plateosaurus, more than 200 million years ago when the area was a warm lagoon, ideal for dinosaurs to roam along beaches, leaving tracks in the mud near the water.