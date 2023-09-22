Diplomatic challenges multiply for Zelenskyy

PARIS: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who once enjoyed enthusiastic support from his allies in the defence of Ukraine, is encountering more diplomatic setbacks than at any point since Russia's 2022 invasion.

Zelenskyy went to the US Congress on Thursday to face sceptical Republicans threatening to cut off massive aid for his country's fight against Russia and to reassure his American backers that Ukraine can win.

The United States has spearheaded Western support for Ukraine, with Congress having approved more than US$100 billion in aid, including US$43 billion in weaponry.

But over the last year, "different interest groups have argued for reducing or even stopping assistance", said Mick Ryan, a retired Australian armed forces general.

"There are a range of imperatives quoted by advocates for such action, including a focus on 'China first' to much less noble and more isolationist reasons," he said.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy already announced that he had "questions" for the Ukrainian guest, such as "Where's the accountability on the money we already spent?" and "What is the plan for victory?"

Even if Zelenskyy carries the day with "smart public diplomacy", said Ivan Klyszcz, at the Estonian International Centre for Defence Studies (ICDS), it can "only go so far" in containing growing Republican scepticism.

The existing trend of Ukraine's "growing reliance on Europe" will therefore continue, the expert told AFP.

"A WAR LIKELY TO CONTINUE"

Disillusion in some parts is also a reflection of impatience with Ukraine's military progress against Russia whose defensive lines have proved more resilient than forecast in the face of Kyiv's counteroffensive.

"It is very probable that Russia will take the time to dig in even more, to build new fortifications and prepare for the spring," Estonian military intelligence services chief Margo Grosberg told The Insider, a strategy website.

Even optimists no longer believe that the war could be over soon.

"It is clear to even the most exuberant of Ukraine's supporters that this is a war likely to continue into 2024 and probably 2025 as well," said Ryan.