Disney, Warner Bros pausing film releases in Russia over Ukraine invasion

Two major Hollywood studios, Disney and Warner Bros, said they would pause theatrical releases of upcoming films in Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine and the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

The Walt Disney Co said Monday (Feb 28) it is pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, starting with the upcoming Pixar Animation Studios release, Turning Red.

Within hours, WarnerMedia said it would pause this week's release of The Batman in Russia.

"We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation" Disney said in a statement.

"In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance."

Over the weekend, the Ukrainian Film Academy created an online petition that called for an international boycott of Russian cinema and the Russian film industry following the invasion.