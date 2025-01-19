Displaced Gazans head home through rubble as Israel-Hamas truce begins

JERUSALEM: Thousands of displaced, war-weary Gazans set off across the devastated Palestinian territory to return to their homes on Sunday (Jan 19), after a long-awaited truce between Israel and Hamas went into effect following an initial delay.

The ceasefire began nearly three hours later than scheduled, during which time Israel's military said it was continuing to operate in Gaza, with the territory's civil defence agency reporting 19 people killed and 25 wounded in bombardments.

Thousands of Gazans carrying tents, clothes and their personal belongings were seen heading back to their homes, after more than 15 months of war that displaced the vast majority of the territory's population, in many cases more than once.

In the northern area of Jabalia, hundreds of Gazans streamed down a sandy path, returning to an apocalyptic landscape dotted with piles of rubble and destroyed buildings.

And in the main southern city of Khan Yunis, people celebrated their pending homecoming.