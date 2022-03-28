Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Displaying 'Z' symbol could be criminal act in Germany, ministry says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Displaying 'Z' symbol could be criminal act in Germany, ministry says

Displaying 'Z' symbol could be criminal act in Germany, ministry says

A man walks past the symbol "Z" painted on a bus stop in support of the Russian armed forces, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Saint Petersburg, Russia March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

28 Mar 2022 08:35PM (Updated: 28 Mar 2022 08:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN: Individuals who display the letter "Z" in Germany to symbolise support for Russia's war in Ukraine could be liable to prosecution, an Interior Ministry spokesperson said on Monday (Mar 28).

The interior minister for the state of Berlin said earlier that city authorities would jump on cases of the Z symbol being used to endorse Russia's aggression, following announcements by Bavaria and Lower Saxony that they too would punish such acts.

A spokesperson for the federal government's Interior Ministry told reporters: "The letter Z as such is of course not forbidden, but its use may in individual cases constitute an endorsement of the Russian war of aggression."

The letter Z has been used as a marking on Russian military vehicles taking part in the conflict and has been adopted by Russians supporting the war, with it being prominent on flags and at pro-Kremlin rallies.

"The Russian war of aggression on the Ukraine is a criminal act, and whoever publicly approves of this war of aggression can also make himself liable to prosecution," the Interior Ministry spokesperson told a regular government news conference.

"The federal security authorities have an eye on this, and in this respect we welcome the announcement that several federal states will also examine in individual cases whether this could be a criminal act and to take action accordingly," he said.

Related:

Source: Reuters/az

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine invasion Germany

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us