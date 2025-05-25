Dissident Iranian filmmaker Panahi wins top prize at Cannes

CANNES: "It Was Just an Accident" by dissident Iranian director Jafar Panahi won the Palme d'Or for best film at the Cannes Festival on Saturday (May 24).

The highly political but wry film tells the tale of five ordinary Iranians confronted with a man they believed tortured them in jail.

Panahi, who has been imprisoned twice in his home country and banned from making films, used his acceptance speech to urge Iranians to work towards freedom.

"I believe this is the moment to call on all people, all Iranians, with all their differing opinions, wherever they are in the world - in Iran or abroad - to allow me to ask for one thing," Panahi said, according to a translation.

"Let's set aside all problems, all differences. What matters most right now is our country and the freedom of our country."