Distraught Haitians seek medical help at swamped hospitals after quake

LES CAYES, Haiti: Doctors in Haiti battled on Monday (Aug 16) in makeshift tents to save the lives of hundreds of injured people, including young children and the elderly outside hospitals overwhelmed by a major earthquake that killed at least 1,419 people.

Saturday's 7.2 magnitude quake brought down tens of thousands of homes and buildings in the deeply impoverished country, which is still recovering from another major temblor 11 years ago and the assassination of its president, Jovenel Moise, last month.

Dozens of churches, hotels and schools were seriously damaged or ruined by the quake. Some 6,900 people were injured and 37,312 houses were destroyed, Haitian authorities said, and the toll could rise further.

The areas in and around the city of Les Cayes - some 150km west of the Caribbean country's capital Port-au-Prince - suffered the biggest hit, putting enormous strain on local hospitals, some of which were badly damaged by the quake.

Collapsed cement buildings lined the main street of the seafront city of 100,000 people, which risks further peril due the approach of a dangerous storm. Dozens of men dug out rubble from a collapsed hotel, where the owner died in the quake, according to residents.

The city's general hospital was overwhelmed, with doctors and nurses attending patients in tents set up in its crowded parking lot because there was no more room inside.

Dozens lay on beds and mattresses on the grass outside the hospital. Inside, patients were on stretchers on the floor or on cots in crowded rooms with relatives by their sides.

Babies were being transported out of the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit over concerns that the building was unsafe after the quake, according to a Reuters witness.