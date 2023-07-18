Divided G20 split over Ukraine, slow progress on debt

GANDHINAGAR: G20 finance chiefs ended talks in India on Tuesday (Jul 18) with disagreement over Russia's war in Ukraine, limited progress on debt restructuring and warnings that divisions between rich and poor nations risked deepening poverty.

Many countries are still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic and drastic commodity price surges triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while climate change is affecting some of the poorest countries least able to cope.

The Group of 20 major economies failed to agree on a joint statement "because we still don't have a common language on the Russia-Ukraine war", but progress had been made on key issues, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters after the two-day summit of finance ministers and central bank governors in Gandhinagar.

The conflict in Ukraine created a devastating global economic impact sending food prices soaring, with diplomatic loyalties torn between Russia and the West.

"The world today is more shock-prone and fragile, with climate change, pandemics, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine all causing widespread turmoil," International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

"IMPACT POORER NATIONS"

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday insisted redoubling support for war-stricken Ukraine was the "single best" way to aid the global economy, saying she would "push back" on criticism there was a tradeoff between aid to Kyiv and developing nations.

As talks took place, Russia refused to extend a deal on Monday allowing critical Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea, sparking outrage from the United Nations, which has warned millions of the world's poorest would "pay the price".

Sitharaman said that "several members" had condemned Russia's stoppage, while German central bank chief Joachim Nagel told AFP it had been "really strange" to have been "discussing how to help the vulnerable countries" as Moscow withdrew from the grain deal.