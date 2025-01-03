Do Kwon pleads not guilty to US fraud charges in US$40 billion crypto collapse

NEW YORK: Do Kwon, the South Korean cryptocurrency entrepreneur behind two digital currencies that lost an estimated US$40 billion in 2022, pleaded not guilty on Thursday (Jan 2) to US criminal fraud charges after being extradited from Montenegro this week.



Federal prosecutors in Manhattan on Thursday unsealed a nine-count indictment charging Kwon, who co-founded Singapore-based Terraform Labs and developed the TerraUSD and Luna currencies, with securities fraud, wire fraud, commodities fraud and money laundering conspiracy.



Kwon, 33, wore an olive green long-sleeved shirt and black sweatpants as his lawyer Andrew Chesley entered the plea at a hearing before US Magistrate Judge Robert Lehrburger in Manhattan federal court.



The judge ordered Kwon detained after Chesley said he would not seek bail at this time. Kwon took a copy of the 79-page indictment with him as US marshals led him out of the courtroom. He is expected back in court on Jan 8.