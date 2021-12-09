Doctors weigh COVID-19 impact on children as vaccine drives ramp up

JERUSALEM : One month after her son Eran had recovered from a mild case of COVID-19, Sara Bittan rushed the three-year-old to the emergency room. He had high fever, a rash, his eyes and lower body were swollen and red, his stomach was hurting and he was crying in pain.

Eventually diagnosed with the rare multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), also known as pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome, or PIMS, Eran was hospitalised in October for a week and has fully recovered, Bittan said.

"It is important for me to tell parents, mothers, all over the world that there is a risk. They should know," said Bittan. "He suffered a lot and I suffered with him."

Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors worldwide are learning more about how the illness impacts children.

While cases of severe illness and death remain far more rare among pediatric patients than adults, tens of thousands of children may struggle with its effects. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cites COVID-19 as one of the top-10 causes of death among children age 5 to 11.

A very small portion can suffer badly from complications, such as PIMS, which affects fewer than 0.1 per cent of infected children. "Long COVID" - the persistence of symptoms weeks or months after infection - affects children as well as adults.

A growing number of countries are making COVID-19 vaccines eligible for younger children. The European Union will begin a campaign to inoculate 5- to 11-year-olds next week, while a similar US vaccination drive that began in November appears to be losing momentum.

Doctors hope the knowledge they have gained will not only improve treatment, but also help parents understand the risks of COVID-19 as they consider vaccinating their children.

"Long COVID and PIMS are a major consideration in getting vaccinated," said Liat Ashkenazi-Hoffnung, who heads the post-coronavirus clinic at Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel.

PIMS, which typically occurs a few weeks after coronavirus infection, is caused by the immune system suddenly going into overdrive, creating inflammation in the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, and gastrointestinal organs.

Affected children may spend up to two weeks in hospital, some requiring intensive care.

The CDC cited close to 6,000 PIMS cases nationwide, including 52 deaths. It is roughly estimated at 3 cases per 10,000 children, according to Boston Children’s Hospital's Audrey Dionne, about in line with some European statistics and with the Israeli estimate of one in every 3,500 children infected and a fatality rate of 1 per cent-2per cent.

The Singapore Ministry of Health's director of medical services Kenneth Mak said on Nov 15 that six cases of MIS-C have been reported.