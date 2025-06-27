Doctors Without Borders slams US-backed Gaza aid scheme as 'slaughter masquerading' as aid

GENEVA: Medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) called on Friday (Jun 27) for a controversial Israel- and US-backed relief effort in Gaza to be halted, branding it "slaughter masquerading as humanitarian aid".

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which began operating last month, "is degrading Palestinians by design, forcing them to choose between starvation or risking their lives for minimal supplies", MSF said in a statement.

It said more than 500 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip while seeking food in recent weeks.

Starting in March, Israel blocked deliveries of food and other crucial supplies into Gaza for more than two months, leading to warnings of that the entire population of the occupied Palestinian territory is at risk of famine.

The United Nations says Israel's occupation of the West Bank and Gaza is illegal under international law.

The densely populated Gaza Strip has been largely flattened by Israeli bombing since the Oct 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas.

Israel began allowing food supplies to trickle in at the end of May, using GHF - backed by armed US contractors, with Israeli troops on the perimeter - to run operations.

The latter have been marred by chaotic scenes and near-daily reports of Israeli forces firing on people desperate to get food.

There are also concerns about the neutrality of GHF, officially a private group with opaque funding.

The UN and major aid groups have refused to work with it, citing concerns it serves Israeli military goals and that it violates basic humanitarian principles.

The Gaza health ministry says that since late May, nearly 550 people have been killed near aid centres while seeking scarce food supplies.

"With over 500 people killed and nearly 4,000 wounded while seeking food, this scheme is slaughter masquerading as humanitarian aid and must be immediately dismantled," MSF said.