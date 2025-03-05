Doha rejects Israeli probe linking Qatari aid to Hamas attack

DOHA: Qatar on Wednesday (Mar 5) rebuffed what it said were "false accusations" by Israel's domestic security agency attributing funds from the Gulf state to an increase in Hamas's military strength before its unprecedented Oct 7, 2023 attack.

"False accusations made by the Shin Bet security agency linking Qatari aid to the Oct 7 attack are yet another example of deflection driven by self-interest and self-preservation in Israeli politics," Qatar's International Media Office said in a statement.

The security agency published findings from an internal probe on Tuesday, acknowledging its own failings in preventing the over-border attack from Gaza on southern Israel which sparked 15 months of war in the Palestinian territory.

The Shin Bet report also said "the influx of Qatari funds and their transfer to the military wing" was one of the "main reasons for the strengthening of Hamas that allowed it to launch the attack," according to its executive summary.

"It is well known within Israel and internationally that all aid sent from Qatar to Gaza was transferred with the full knowledge, support, and supervision of the current and previous Israeli administrations and their security agencies – including the Shin Bet," the Qatari statement said.

"No aid has ever been delivered to Hamas's political or military wing," it added.