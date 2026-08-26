US country music legend Dolly Parton dies at 80

Trump ordered the lowering of American flags to half-staff across the United States for a week for Parton, calling her passing a "true loss for millions of people."



"There has never been anyone like her, and never will," Trump posted on his Truth Social network.



Democratic Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer wrote simply: "Rest in peace, Dolly Parton - a true legend and force for good. May her memory be a blessing."



Lily Tomlin, Parton's co-star in the 1980 film 9 to 5 posted a black and white picture of the two of them decades earlier, captioning it simply: "No words".

A WORLD "LESS SPARKLY"

Parton lived her entire adult life in the heart of Americana, folk and country music. The day after graduating from high school, she struck out for the country music capital Nashville.



By 1967, at age 21, she was among the most recognized figures in American music, having joined Porter Wagoner's syndicated country music television show that broadcast her voice and face into millions of US homes.



During a prolific career that spanned six decades, Parton penned some 3,000 tunes.



They included "Coat of Many Colors," the soundtrack smash hit 9 to 5 and the iconic ballad I Will Always Love You, which became an international success for Whitney Houston.



Releasing 49 studio albums and more than 100 compilation and collaboration albums, she earned the title of "queen of country music."



"By her example, we believed that anything was possible. She never saw a door she couldn't open, and the doors she opened made and changed history," her nephew said.