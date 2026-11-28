LONDON: British police said on Friday (Nov 27) that the release of an unknown substance during a concert by rapper Don Toliver in Manchester earlier this week is linked to attempts to commit robberies on the night of the event.

Greater Manchester Police did not provide any evidence and did not identify the substance released at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena on Sunday night, which resulted in 89 people requiring medical checks for eye and respiratory irritation. One person was taken to hospital.

The 12,000 people present were evacuated soon after the incident.

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Harding said something similar had occurred at two Don Toliver gigs in Europe and that police are in contact with authorities involved in those investigations.

“So far, we suspect that a small group of organised criminals targeted people in the crowd to commit a series of robberies on the night,” he said.

No arrests have been made, but Harding said detectives are sifting through footage captured on mobile phones and CCTV and that police are looking to find more than 100 people at the concert to help with enquiries.