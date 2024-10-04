Melania Trump defends abortion, challenging husband's campaign

WASHINGTON: Melania Trump has voiced strong support for abortion rights in her upcoming memoir, taking a stance that sharply contrasts with her Republican White House candidate husband Donald Trump on a divisive United States election issue.

Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign reacted quickly on Thursday (Oct 3) to the former first lady's unexpected revelation ahead of the Nov 5 vote.

According to book extracts, Melania Trump wrote that it is "imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children, based on their own convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government".

The former first lady's opinion diverges from that of her husband, who often brags that his picks of justices for the Supreme Court paved the way for the overturning of Roe v Wade, and the end of the national right to abortion.

Since that 2022 court ruling, at least 20 US states have brought in full or partial restrictions, with Georgia banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Abortion is a major issue for voters in the tight presidential election race and the Harris campaign jumped on the apparent disconnect.

"Sadly for the women across America, Mrs Trump's husband firmly disagrees with her and is the reason that more than one in three American women live under a Trump Abortion Ban that threatens their health, their freedom and their lives," Harris campaign spokesperson Sarafina Chitika said.

"Donald Trump has made it abundantly clear: If he wins in November, he will ban abortion nationwide, punish women and restrict women's access to reproductive health care."