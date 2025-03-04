Trump to pledge new 'American dream' in Congress speech

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump will promise a "renewal of the American dream" on Tuesday (Mar 4) in his first address to Congress since returning to office, laying out a vision of extended presidential power and a reshaped world order.

The Republican president's speech comes after a whirlwind first six weeks in office, in which the United States has been roiled by a radical bid led by billionaire Trump advisor Elon Musk to overhaul the federal government by closing down agencies and firing many workers.

The 78-year-old Trump has also caused turmoil on the global stage, pausing military aid for Ukraine as he pivots toward Russia, vowing to "own" Gaza and unleashing tariffs against US allies.

The White House said the theme of the speech at 9pm (10am, Singapore time) would be "the renewal of the American dream", in social media posts linking to a story on Fox News, the administration's preferred outlet.

Fox said Trump would cover four areas: his second term's achievements so far at home and abroad, the economy, a push for Congress to pass border funding and Trump's plans for "peace around the globe".

"President Trump is the greatest orator we've ever had in the Oval Office. Every time he's done one of these addresses, Americans have been overwhelmingly blown away," his Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller told reporters on Monday.

"It's an opportunity for President Trump, as only he can, to lay out the last month of record-setting, record-breaking unprecedented achievements and accomplishments that have made this the most successful opening to any presidency."

Trump himself promised in a post on his Truth Social platform on Monday that the address to Congress "WILL BE BIG" and vowed that "I WILL TELL IT LIKE IT IS!"

In a sign of Musk's influence in Trump's administration, the world's richest person will reportedly attend the joint session of the House and Senate.

ECONOMIC PRESSURE

Trump's address at the US Capitol comes just over four years after his supporters stormed the building following his 2020 election defeat.

He is likely to strike a triumphant tone as he returns to a Republican-controlled Congress, determined to exert more executive power than any president in decades.

Trump, who notoriously painted a picture of "American carnage" when he was inaugurated for his first term, is expected to tout the record blitz of executive orders he has signed since his return to the White House.

Together with Musk, the US president has shown his intent to push through his "Make America Great Again" agenda - even if it means testing the constitutional limits of his authority or straining ties with allies.