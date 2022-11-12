Trump to announce 2024 presidential bid on Nov 15, top aide confirms

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump will announce next week that he is taking another shot at the presidency with a White House run in 2024, his longtime adviser Jason Miller said on Friday (Nov 11).

The divisive former president, who will be 78 when the next election is held, has been hinting at another presidential run while campaigning for Republican candidates ahead of this week's midterm elections, and has said he will make a "very big announcement" on Tuesday.

"President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he is running for president," Miller told former Trump aide Steve Bannon on his popular "War Room" podcast.

"It's gonna be a very professional, very buttoned-up announcement," he added.

Miller said Trump told him, "there doesn't need to be any question, of course I am running."

Trump's candidacy will mark his third shot at the presidency, including his loss to Joe Biden in 2020. Afterwards he promoted baseless claims of fraud, including those that led to an unprecedented riot at the US Capitol in Washington.

Trump's big announcement in Florida comes after a disappointing run for several candidates he backed in the midterms.

Some of his hand-picked favorites even lost Republican-held seats to Democrats.

In Pennsylvania, Democrats flipped a highly prized US Senate seat with constant attacks on Trump-endorsed celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, who had never held public office before and lived mostly in New Jersey.

Trump had hoped to ride a Republican "red wave" that would prime him for another presidential run, however the party achieved a much smaller victory than had been predicted.

With 211 seats so far, Republicans appear poised to secure a slim majority in the 435-seat House of Representatives. However, control of the Senate may come down to an early December runoff in the southeastern state of Georgia.