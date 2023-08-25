Trump arrives at Atlanta jail for mug shot, booking in election case

ATLANTA: Donald Trump was booked on more than a dozen felony charges at an Atlanta jail on Thursday (Aug 24) evening, jail records showed, as part of a wide-ranging criminal case stemming from the former US president's attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

Trump was expected to have his mug shot taken while being processed at the Fulton County Jail, after not being subjected to photographs during his initial appearances in three other criminal cases.

Trump's motorcade pulled up to the jail's rear entrance at 7.34pm ET (7.30am, Friday, Singapore time), about 30 minutes after his private airplane landed at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport. Among his supporters outside the jailhouse was Georgia US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of his most prominent backers in Congress.

Trump, 77, already has entered uncharted territory as the first former US president to face criminal charges, though the four cases filed against him have not damaged his front-runner status in the race for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 2024 election.

The businessman and former celebrity-reality-star-turned-politician will join the ranks of gangster Al Capone, crooner Frank Sinatra and other high-profile Americans who have posed for jailhouse photographs.

The image is certain to be circulated widely by Trump's foes and supporters alike.

"We want to put it on a T-shirt. It will go worldwide. It will be a more popular image than the Mona Lisa," said Laura Loomer, 30, a Republican former congressional candidate who mingled with other Trump supporters outside the jail on Thursday morning.