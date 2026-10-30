Trump cancels weekend rallies, plans to phone in to other midterm campaign events

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Maryland: US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Oct 29) cancelled planned weekend campaign stops in Kansas and Iowa, and his allies said he would instead phone in to rallies nationwide after four weeks of travel to boost Republicans' election chances.

Trump told reporters he did not "feel like I have to go to Kansas," a Midwestern state where Senator Roger Marshall, a fellow Republican, is in an unexpectedly competitive race with Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton. "He is doing very well," Trump said of Marshall. "We are going to have a strong Tuesday night."

Later on Thursday, the Republican National Committee said in a statement that it would also cancel a planned rally in Iowa, home to several competitive congressional races.

The cancelled in-person rallies were set for Salina, Kansas, on Saturday, and Dubuque, Iowa, on Sunday.

Since Oct 1, Trump has hosted 25 rallies in 19 states, often speaking for his party in rural areas of Republican-friendly states. Tuesday's midterm elections will determine whether Republicans retain narrow control of the US Senate and House of Representatives.