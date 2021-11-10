US judge rules Trump Capitol attack records can be released to Congress

WASHINGTON: A United States judge on Tuesday (Nov 10) ordered White House records that could implicate former president Donald Trump in the Jan 6 attack on the Capitol be released to a congressional committee, despite the ex-leader's attempts to keep them secret.

The documents have been sought by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan 6 violence, in which hundreds of Trump supporters forced the shutdown of Congress and delayed a joint session to confirm that Joe Biden had won the November 2020 election and would become president.

Trump sued seeking a stay to halt the release of the documents, arguing that, as a former president, he retained executive privilege to keep the communications and visitor logs related to that day under seal.

In a 39-page opinion made available by several US media outlets, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan said that Trump's request was denied, stating it was in the public's interest to hand over the documents, the release of which Biden has already approved.

Trump's "position that he may override the express will of the executive branch appears to be premised on the notion that his executive power 'exists in perpetuity'", Chutkan wrote. "But presidents are not kings, and plaintiff is not president."

"The court holds that the public interest lies in permitting - not enjoining - the combined will of the legislative and executive branches to study the events that led to and occurred on January 6, and to consider legislation to prevent such events from ever occurring again," the opinion said.