Trump says China to face added levy as Canada, Mexico tariffs to proceed

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Feb 27) that he would impose an added 10 per cent tariff on Chinese imports while moving ahead with levies on Canada and Mexico next week, citing "unacceptable" fentanyl smuggling.

Trump had announced - then halted - sweeping 25 per cent levies on Canadian and Mexican imports this month over illegal immigration and deadly fentanyl, with Canadian energy to face a lower rate.

But the month-long pause ends next Tuesday.

Following reporters' questions on whether he planned to proceed on the tariffs next week, Trump wrote on social media Thursday that until the problem of fentanyl stops "or is seriously limited", proposed levies will happen as scheduled.

"China will likewise be charged an additional 10 per cent Tariff on that date," he added.

He did not give further details on how the move interacts with an earlier levy he imposed on Chinese imports over Beijing's alleged role in the fentanyl supply chain, or how negotiations with China were proceeding.

Trump added on Truth Social that an Apr 2 date for so-called reciprocal tariffs "will remain in full force and effect."

These levies will be tailored to each US trading partner, with details to come after government agencies complete studies that Trump has called for on trade issues.