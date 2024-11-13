Donald Trump confirms China hawk Mike Waltz as national security advisor

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump on Tuesday (Nov 12) confirmed his pick of Mike Waltz, a former US special forces officer and a noted foreign policy hawk, for the influential role of national security advisor.

Trump described the Republican congressman as "a nationally recognized leader in national security" and "an expert on the threats posed by China, Russia, Iran, and global terrorism."

The decorated former Green Beret is set to be one of Trump's closest advisors in the incoming US administration, as it faces a raft of foreign policy challenges, including the wars in Ukraine, Gaza and Lebanon.

Waltz has publicly framed China as an "existential" threat to the United States.