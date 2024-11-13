Logo
World

Donald Trump confirms China hawk Mike Waltz as national security advisor
World

Donald Trump confirms China hawk Mike Waltz as national security advisor

Donald Trump confirms China hawk Mike Waltz as national security advisor

Congressman Mike Waltz at a press conference on Jan 4, 2023 (PHOTO: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

13 Nov 2024 03:36AM
WASHINGTON: Donald Trump on Tuesday (Nov 12) confirmed his pick of Mike Waltz, a former US special forces officer and a noted foreign policy hawk, for the influential role of national security advisor.

Trump described the Republican congressman as "a nationally recognized leader in national security" and "an expert on the threats posed by China, Russia, Iran, and global terrorism."

The decorated former Green Beret is set to be one of Trump's closest advisors in the incoming US administration, as it faces a raft of foreign policy challenges, including the wars in Ukraine, Gaza and Lebanon.

Waltz has publicly framed China as an "existential" threat to the United States.

He is harshly critical of Russia's government, while arguing that the current US policy of boosting Ukraine's war effort needs to end in favor of Trump's so-far vague promise of a negotiated settlement.

"Just pouring more billions in (to Ukraine) is the definition of insanity at this point," he has said.

The Florida congressman delivered a speech praising Trump at the Republican National Convention in July in which he called for "peace through America's strength."

In a statement, Trump described Waltz as "a strong champion of my America First Foreign Policy agenda."

Source: AFP/fs

