Watch live: Donald Trump's first speech to Congress since returning to White House

US President Donald Trump is setting out his governing vision on Tuesday (Mar 4) in his first address to Congress since returning to the White House.

"America is back," he said as he began his speech at the US Capitol after 9pm (2am GMT). "The American dream is surging bigger and better than before."

Since his inauguration six weeks ago, the country has been gripped by his moves to dramatically reshape the federal government and redefine foreign policy. Watch his speech live on CNA and follow updates on our blog.