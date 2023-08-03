Trump set to appear in court to face election conspiracy charges

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump is expected to appear in court on Thursday (Aug 3) to answer charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election, a case that will cast a dark and volatile cloud over the 2024 White House race for which he remains the presumptive Republican nominee.

The arrest and arraignment of the former president will take place in a federal courthouse within sight of the US Capitol that was stormed by his supporters on Jan 6, 2021, in what prosecutors say was the culmination of the alleged plot.

The 77-year-old Trump is expected to enter a plea of not guilty at a hearing set to begin at 4pm (8pm GMT) before magistrate judge Moxila Upadhyaya.

The accusations that Trump and six unnamed co-conspirators plotted to upend the 2020 election is the former president's third criminal indictment since March, and the most serious of the cases threatening to derail his 2024 White House bid.

Special counsel Jack Smith unveiled a 45-page indictment of Trump on Tuesday charging him with conspiracy to defraud the United States and attempting to disenfranchise American voters with his false claims that he won the November 2020 election.

"The purpose of the conspiracy was to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election by using knowingly false claims of election fraud," the indictment said.

Smith, a former war crimes prosecutor at the Hague, linked Trump's actions following his loss to Democrat Joe Biden directly to the attack on the Capitol, which he called an "unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy".

"It was fuelled by lies," Smith said. "Lies by the defendant targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the US government - the nation's process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election."

Security is being ramped up in Washington DC for Thursday's hearing.

Trump is already scheduled to go on trial in Florida in May of next year on charges that he took top secret government documents to his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida and refused to return them.

The twice-impeached former president also faces criminal charges in New York for allegedly paying election-eve hush money to a porn star.