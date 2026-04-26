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Trump unharmed after shots heard at White House Correspondents' Dinner
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Trump unharmed after shots heard at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Guests at the black-tie White House Correspondents' Dinner scrambled to hide under tables.

Trump unharmed after shots heard at White House Correspondents' Dinner

US President Donald Trump is escorted out as a shooter opens fire during the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, DC, Apr 25, 2026, in this screen capture from video. (Image: REUTERS/Bo Erickson)

26 Apr 2026 09:56AM (Updated: 26 Apr 2026 11:08AM)
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President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were rushed out of the White House Correspondents' Association dinner by Secret Service agents on Saturday night (Apr 25) after loud bangs were heard.

About an hour after Trump was rushed from the event, he posted on Truth Social that a "shooter had been apprehended".

Follow the latest developments here.

Source: Agencies/gr

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