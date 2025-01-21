Here's what we know about Trump's planned executive orders

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump said on Monday (Jan 20) he would issue what is expected to be a flurry of executive orders and directives, as he sought to put his stamp on his new administration on matters ranging from energy to immigration.



Two sources familiar with the plans said more than 200 such orders and directives could be released in what is known internally as a "shock-and-awe" effort.



Here is what we know about the executive orders so far:

IMMIGRATION

In an inaugural address shortly after being sworn into a second term in the White House, Trump said he would declare illegal immigration at the US-Mexico border a national emergency, send troops there and ramp up deportations of criminal offenders.

He also said he would invoke a 1798 wartime law known as the Alien Enemies Act to target foreign gang members in the US, a legal authority last used to detain non-citizens of Japanese, German, and Italian descent in internment camps during World War II, and designate criminal cartels as foreign terrorist organisations.

The Trump administration also is ending asylum for people who cross US borders illegally, enhancing vetting and screening of "aliens", suspending refugee resettlements and committing to building a wall on the US-Mexico border, according to the White House's website.

Shortly after Trump's inauguration, US border authorities said they had shut down the Biden administration's CBP One entry program, which had allowed hundreds of thousands of migrants to enter the US legally by scheduling an appointment on an app.

Trump intends to challenge US citizenship for children born to parents in the US illegally, an incoming Trump official said earlier on Monday.

So-called "birthright citizenship" stems from an amendment to the US Constitution and any move to restrict it will almost certainly trigger legal challenges.