Trump to fly to Florida to face charges in documents case

Former president Donald Trump flies to Miami on Monday (Jun 12) to face criminal charges of unlawfully keeping US national-security documents and lying to officials who tried to recover them, in a case that so far has powered rather than hampered his re-election hopes.

Trump is scheduled to appear in a Miami federal courthouse on Tuesday at 3pm EDT (3am, Wednesday, Singapore time) for an initial appearance in the case. He has proclaimed his innocence and has vowed to continue his campaign to regain the presidency in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump, who turns 77 on Wednesday, said he would fly from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to another golf club he owns outside of Miami, where his supporters were gathering for a noon rally.

"We must all be STRONG and DEFEAT the Communists, Marxists, and Radical Left Lunatics that are systematically destroying our Country," he wrote on his Truth Social social-media platform.

His legal woes have yet to dent his popularity among Republican voters, and opinion polls show him far ahead of his rivals for the party's presidential nomination. So far, they have largely sided with him.

He spoke to an enthusiastic crowd in Georgia over the weekend and his campaign said he would make a statement on Tuesday night, when he returns to New Jersey.

With memories fresh of the Jan 6, 2021, assault by Trump supporters on the US Capitol, officials have raised security concerns. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a Republican, was due to discuss security at a 2pm EDT (2am, Wednesday, Singapore time) press conference.