Trump compares investigations into him to 'Stalinist Russia'

Donald Trump used his first election rally in Waco, Texas, to rail against the prosecutors investigating him, employing dark and conspiratorial language to fire up his base ahead of next year's Republican primary elections.

WACO, Texas:

Trump told supporters gathered at Waco's airport on Saturday (Mar 25) that the investigations swirling around him were "something straight out of the Stalinist Russia horror show".

"From the beginning it's been one witch hunt and phony investigation after another," he said.

The legal threats hanging over the former president were front of mind for some attendees, many of whom flashed signs saying "WITCH HUNT".

Trump is being investigated by prosecutors in Manhattan for campaign finance violations stemming his alleged payment of hush money to an adult film actress ahead of the 2016 election. A special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice is investigating allegations he hoarded top-secret documents and masterminded a plot seeking to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump held his rally in Waco as the city marked the 30th anniversary of a raid by federal agents on the Branch Davidians religious sect there that resulted in 86 deaths, including four law-enforcement officers. Many right-wing extremists see the raid as a seminal moment of government overreach, and critics saw the rally's timing as a nod to Trump's far-right supporters.

A Trump campaign spokesperson said Waco was chosen for what the former president has billed as his first major rally of the 2024 presidential race because it is situated between several major population centers and has the infrastructure to host a large event.

Trump doesn't just face legal peril. His effort to lock in the Republican nomination faces a potential challenge from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis amid signs that his own support is softening, at least in places like New Hampshire, an early primary battleground.

"I'm not a big fan," Trump said of DeSantis, accusing of him of plotting to slash social security.

"Florida has been tremendously successful for many years, long before this guy became governor."