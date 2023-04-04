Trump is heading to court. Here's what to expect

Former President Donald Trump is set to appear in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday (Apr 4) on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush-money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime.

Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly assailed the investigation, has called the indictment “political persecution” and predicted it would damage Democrats in 2024. Trump's lawyers have said the former president “did not commit any crime. We will vigorously fight this political prosecution in court”.

Here's what to expect:

WHAT'S THE PLAN?

Trump flew into New York from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and is expected to leave Trump Tower on Tuesday and make the nearly four-mile drive to the Manhattan criminal courthouse, where he is scheduled to face a judge for his arraignment at 2.15pm (Wednesday, 2.15am, Singapore time).

WILL THERE BE A “PERP WALK”?

No. So-called perp walks happen when a criminal suspect is taken in handcuffs out of a police precinct and then driven to the courthouse. But Trump won't be going to a police precinct. He's arranged a surrender with the district attorney's office and will head straight to the court, skipping a police station entirely. It's very unlikely anyone will get a glimpse of him going into court, unless he wants to be seen. That's because there are underground entrances, side doors and tunnels in and around the Manhattan courthouse.