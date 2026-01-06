European leaders voice support for Denmark after Trump claims on Greenland

BERLIN: A group of European leaders on Tuesday (Jan 6) underlined their support for Denmark after US President Donald Trump again voiced designs on its autonomous Arctic territory of Greenland.

The leaders of France, Britain, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain as well as Denmark said that sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders were "universal principles, and we will not stop defending them".

Washington's military intervention in Venezuela has reignited fears about Trump's designs on Greenland, which has untapped rare earth deposits and could be a vital player as polar ice melts, opening up new shipping routes.

Greenland is on the shortest route for missiles between Russia and the United States, and Washington already has a military base there.

With the situation in Venezuela more pressing, Trump quipped on Sunday that "we'll worry about Greenland in about two months".

The European leaders' joint statement said: "Arctic security remains a key priority for Europe and it is critical for international and transatlantic security.

"NATO has made clear that the Arctic region is a priority and European allies are stepping up.

"We and many other allies have increased our presence, activities and investments, to keep the Arctic safe and to deter adversaries."