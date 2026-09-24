Trump’s high-level welcome for Xi puts personal diplomacy in focus, analysts say

The diplomacy began before Chinese President Xi Jinping reached the White House.

United States President Donald Trump was waiting at Joint Base Andrews, a US military airfield outside Washington, when Xi's plane touched down on Wednesday (Sep 23), personally greeting the Chinese leader and his wife Peng Liyuan alongside First Lady Melania Trump.

Such airport greetings by US presidents are rare, with visiting leaders typically received at the White House, where Trump and Xi are set to meet on Thursday.

Analysts say the reception underscores the value both leaders place on personal engagement and displays of respect, ahead of discussions on a range of issues.