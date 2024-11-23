Judge in Trump criminal case delays sentencing indefinitely

"In a decisive win for President Trump, the hoax Manhattan Case is now fully stayed and sentencing is adjourned," Trump's communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement.



"President Trump won a landslide victory as the American People have issued a mandate to return him to office and dispose of all remnants of the Witch Hunt cases."



Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts in May after a jury found he had fraudulently manipulated business records to cover up an alleged sexual encounter with a porn star ahead of the 2016 election.



Prosecutors argued that concealing the alleged tryst was intended to help him win his first run for the White House.