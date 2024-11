Judge in Trump criminal case delays sentencing indefinitely

NEW YORK: On Friday (Nov 22) the judge in Donald Trump's criminal hush money case delayed his sentencing indefinitely, in what the president-elect's team called a "decisive win" as he prepares to return to the White House Trump, who was to have been sentenced on Nov 26, fought to block that proceeding before he succeeds Joe Biden in January."The joint application for a stay of sentencing is granted to the extent that the November 26, 2024 date is adjourned," Judge Juan Merchan said in an order in New York.Trump's legal team cited a landmark July ruling from the Supreme Court that gives presidents sweeping immunity for official acts committed while in office as justification for their request.