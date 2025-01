US military preparing to send additional 1,500 troops to border, official says

WASHINGTON: The US military is preparing to send roughly 1,500 additional active-duty troops to the border with Mexico, a US official said, just two days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order on immigration The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, did not say exactly when the troops would be deployed.They would be joining the roughly 2,200 active-duty and thousands of National Guard troops already on the border.During his first term, Republican Trump ordered 5,200 troops to help secure the border with Mexico. Democratic former President Joe Biden deployed active-duty troops to the border as well.