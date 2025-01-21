Donald Trump sworn in for second term as US president vowing sweeping change

"ECSTATIC"

Despite promising a new "golden era", populist Trump also campaigned on often apocalyptic depictions of the country in his victorious election campaign against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in November.



At sunrise on Monday, the National Mall, where the inauguration was originally due to be held, was largely empty - save for the Fairchild family, who travelled from Michigan to pay tribute to Trump.



"Ecstatic," said grandmother Barb, when asked how they were feeling, adding she thought the move indoors was made "to protect our president".



With minutes left in his presidency, Biden issued extraordinary pre-emptive pardons for his brothers and sister to shield them from "baseless and politically motivated investigations".



He also pardoned former COVID-19 advisor Anthony Fauci, retired general Mark Milley, and members of a US House committee probing the violent Jan 6, 2021 US Capitol attack by Trump's supporters.