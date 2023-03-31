Donald Trump indicted: What it means and what next for the former US president?

Donald Trump had expected to be arrested. He said so about two weeks ago amid an investigation into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair in 2006.

His indictment by a grand jury on Thursday (Mar 30) marks the first time in US history that a former president will face criminal charges.

What does it mean to be indicted, what next for Trump and can he still run for president?

WHAT IS AN INDICTMENT?

The exact charges against Trump have not been revealed but they follow an investigation led by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat.

The prosecutor studied the information gathered and presented it to a grand jury – in New York, it comprises 23 members of the public.

The grand jury, which meets in secret, then voted and decided that there was enough evidence to charge Trump with a crime.

All these proceedings are sealed, meaning only those in the courtroom will know what transpired. One of the most common reasons for such procedures is to ensure that a defendant does not flee the state or country.

Being indicted means Trump has been given formal notice that he faces criminal charges. The indictment – a document containing the basic information of the charges – will be given to him or his lawyer.

The indictment is expected to be unsealed in the coming days by a judge, which means the exact charges will be made known.