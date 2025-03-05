Trump: Japan, South Korea want to partner with US on Alaska gas pipeline

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Mar 4) that Japan and South Korea are among countries looking to work with the United States on a natural gas pipeline in Alaska.

Addressing a joint session of Congress, Trump said his administration is "working on a gigantic natural gas pipeline in Alaska, among the largest in the world, where Japan, South Korea and other nations want to be our partner".

He added that countries wanted to work with Washington with "investments of trillions of dollars".

Trump did not provide further details but said that "it will be truly spectacular".

South Korea's trade ministry on Wednesday told AFP that they were in discussions on the project – but said it was at an early stage.

Seoul's trade minister Ahn Duk-geun visited the United States last week, and during that trip "we confirmed that the US government has significant interest in this project", an official from the ministry told AFP.

"Given the strong interest from the US, we are actively engaging in discussions, but at this stage, there is nothing concrete to announce," the official said, adding that no decisions have been made regarding the participation or the specifics of South Korea's involvement.