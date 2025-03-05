Logo
Trump: Japan, South Korea want to partner with US on Alaska gas pipeline
President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, on Tuesday, Mar 4, 2025. (Photo: AP/Ben Curtis)

05 Mar 2025 04:47PM
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Mar 4) that Japan and South Korea are among countries looking to work with the United States on a natural gas pipeline in Alaska.

Addressing a joint session of Congress, Trump said his administration is "working on a gigantic natural gas pipeline in Alaska, among the largest in the world, where Japan, South Korea and other nations want to be our partner".

He added that countries wanted to work with Washington with "investments of trillions of dollars".

Trump did not provide further details but said that "it will be truly spectacular".

South Korea's trade ministry on Wednesday told AFP that they were in discussions on the project – but said it was at an early stage.

Seoul's trade minister Ahn Duk-geun visited the United States last week, and during that trip "we confirmed that the US government has significant interest in this project", an official from the ministry told AFP.

"Given the strong interest from the US, we are actively engaging in discussions, but at this stage, there is nothing concrete to announce," the official said, adding that no decisions have been made regarding the participation or the specifics of South Korea's involvement.

In February, the US president said Washington and Tokyo were discussing a form of joint venture relating to Alaska oil and gas.

Speaking at a joint press conference at the time with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Trump added that Japan would import new levels of US natural gas "in record numbers".

On Tuesday, Trump also said he would take action later this week to "dramatically expand production of critical minerals and rare earths" in the United States.

He has pledged to counter inflation in part by "rapidly reducing the cost of energy", saying the country would "drill, baby, drill" for oil.

Source: AFP/lh

