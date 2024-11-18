Donald Trump Jr says Cabinet pushback proves they're the disrupters voters wanted

PALM BEACH: The son of the incoming US president Donald Trump said on Sunday (Nov 17) that the transition team knows how to choose a Cabinet and build out an administration, unlike the time before his father first took office.

Donald Trump Jr said that any pushback about the unconventional choices from the Washington establishment proves that they are just the kind of disruptors the new administration and voters are demanding.

“The reality this time is, we actually know what we’re doing. We actually know who the good guys and the bad guys are,” he told Fox News Channel’s "Sunday Morning Futures. “And it’s about surrounding my father with people who are both competent and loyal. They will deliver on his promises. They will deliver on his message. They are not people who think they know better, as unelected bureaucrats.”

After Donald Trump was elected in 2016, he stocked his early administration with choices from traditional Republican and business circles, tapping figures such as former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson, who was his first as secretary of state.

Today, Trump is valuing personal allegiance above political experience.

That has translated into selections such as former Florida Rep Matt Gaetz, who faced a House ethics investigation, as attorney general, anti-vaccine activist Robert F Kennedy Jr as head of the Department of Health and Human Services and Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic lawmaker who has in the past publicly expressed sympathy to Russian causes, as director of US intelligence services.