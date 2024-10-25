Trump vs Harris: Competing visions for a warming world

WASHINGTON: "Drill, baby, drill" versus championing green energy: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris offer starkly opposing visions on climate, with the outcome of the United States presidential race poised to shape the planet's warming trajectory.

Neither candidate has outlined a comprehensive platform on climate, an issue that remains far from the centre of the US campaign, despite the country being the world's second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, after China.

But their positions are no mystery.

Former president Trump has long denounced climate change as a "hoax" and pledged to reverse the climate-friendly policies of the Biden-Harris administration if elected.

A Trump victory could significantly slow the pace of the green transition, dashing hopes of meeting critical long-term warming targets. A US retreat from climate diplomacy would undermine global efforts to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Even before the January inauguration, his election would immediately weaken the influence of US negotiators at the COP29 United Nations climate summit, set to begin just six days after the vote.

Greater commitments from wealthy nations like the US are seen as essential to boosting financial support for vulnerable developing countries, a key focus of this year's talks.

During his presidency, Republican Trump withdrew from the landmark Paris Agreement and has vowed to do so again if reelected, after President Joe Biden restored US participation.

To meet its Paris obligations, the US committed to the ambitious goal of cutting its greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, compared to 2005 levels. By 2023, it had achieved an 18 per cent reduction, according to the Rhodium Group.

"We have to really stay the course, and that would be a complete reversal under Trump," according to Leah Stokes, a political scientist at UC Santa Barbara who specialises in climate.

"The outcome of the American election will have ramifications for the whole planet," she told AFP.