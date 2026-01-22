Trump launches Board of Peace, 'New Gaza' plans at Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland: US President Donald Trump unveiled his new Board of Peace at Davos on Thursday (Jan 22), casting himself again as a global peacemaker despite widespread scepticism over a plan that aims to rewrite the global order.

Trump officials also unveiled ambitious plans for a "New Gaza" during the ceremony at the World Economic Forum, with the US leader describing the devastated Palestinian territory as "great real estate."

The board was created after Trump expressed frustration at failing to win the Nobel Peace Prize and ramped up his accusations that the United Nations had failed to resolve a host of international conflicts.

"Well this is exciting," Trump said as he was joined on stage by leaders and officials from 19 countries to sign the Board of Peace's founding charter in the Swiss ski resort

"This board has the chance to be one of the most consequential bodies ever created," he said.

The Board of Peace, of which Trump is the chairman, was initially meant to oversee the Gaza truce and the reconstruction of the strip after the war between Hamas and Israel.

But its purpose has since morphed into resolving all sorts of international conflicts, sparking concerns that the US president wants to create a rival to the UN.

However, countries have been asked to pay US$1 billion for permanent membership on the board.

And the invitation for Russia's Vladimir Putin, whose country invaded Ukraine in 2022, has sparked controversy.