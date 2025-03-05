Trump to lay out vision to Congress amid Ukraine and trade tensions

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump will tout radical plans to reshape the US government and end the Ukraine war Tuesday (Mar 4) as he addresses Congress for the first time since his blistering return to power six weeks ago.

Trump's theme will be the "renewal of the American dream" but it promises to be a divisive evening, with the high-octane start to his second term causing huge upheaval at home and abroad.

The Republican is expected to set out what he views as his key achievements, including a record blitz of executive orders and an assault on the federal bureaucracy led by Elon Musk, the world's richest man.

Space X and Tesla tycoon Musk will be at the US Capitol to watch the speech, which is to begin at 9pm (10am Wednesday, Singapore time).

Trump will also set out his vision on the economy - even as the trade war he launched against Canada, China and Mexico roils world markets and threatens to raise prices at home.

Despite a bitter row in the Oval Office with Ukraine's leader just days ago and a pivot to Moscow that has stunned allies, Trump will then lay out his plans to end the grueling three-year conflict.

"He's going to dive into foreign policy, talk about his intention to end the war in Ukraine," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News on Tuesday.

Trump had said on Monday that he would "let you know" during the speech about the fate of a minerals deal with Ukraine that remains unsigned after Volodymyr Zelenskyy's disastrous visit.

Leavitt said Trump would also discuss his "plan to bring all the hostages out of Gaza" - the Palestinian territory he has proposed that the United States should take over, sparking outrage across the Middle East.

The US president will finally ask Congress for funds to support his plan for mass deportations of undocumented migrants, some of whom his administration has already dispatched to Guantanamo Bay.

Trump said the address "will be big" and promised to "tell it like it is", in a post on his Truth Social network on Monday.