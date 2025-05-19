$TRUMP dinner blurs lines between profit and politics

WASHINGTON: More than 200 guests on Thursday (May 22) will make their way to a ritzy country club just up the Potomac River from Washington, ready for a sumptuous dinner hosted by the president of the United States.

The lucky few are not top officials or visiting heads of state but the 220 biggest buyers of $TRUMP, a crypto memecoin launched by the US president in January.

The top 25 investors will enjoy even more special access: a private session with Trump before dinner, which is set at the Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Virginia, and a White House tour.

"The most EXCLUSIVE INVITATION in the World," a website dedicated to the event said. "The question is ... ARE YOU IN?"

This dinner represents perhaps the boldest commercial venture of Trump's presidency, further blurring already hazy boundaries between politics and profit.

Launched hours before his January inauguration, the $TRUMP memecoin is only one example of the Trump family's ever-expanding moves into cryptocurrency.

Much of the crypto industry frowns upon these coins or tokens, fearing they tarnish the sector's credibility, amid reports of quick pump-and-dump schemes that leave unwitting buyers paying for assets that end up worthless.