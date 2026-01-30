Trump brands Minneapolis nurse shot dead by federal agents an 'agitator'

MINNEAPOLIS: US President Donald Trump walked back his conciliatory tone on Friday (Jan 30) after outrage over the killings of two American citizens in Minneapolis by federal agents, branding one of them, Alex Pretti, an "agitator".

Footage shared online this week reportedly showed intensive care nurse Pretti in a scuffle with federal agents 11 days before he was shot dead on Saturday by officers enforcing an immigration crackdown.

The White House has scrambled to stem widespread outrage over Pretti's killing, which came weeks after Renee Good, another US citizen and mother of three, was fatally shot by agents in the same city.

Trump said he wanted to "de-escalate a little bit", and appointed a new point man in Minneapolis, border chief Tom Homan, who said on Thursday that some federal agents could be withdrawn from the city after weeks of protests against immigration raids.

However, Trump said on his Truth Social platform on Friday that 37-year-old Pretti was an "agitator and, perhaps, insurrectionist".

"Alex Pretti's stock has gone way down with the just released video of him screaming and spitting in the face of a very calm and under control ICE Officer," Trump wrote, referring to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

The video reportedly shows Pretti kicking the tail light of federal agents' car, before they emerge and tackle him to the ground.

AFP could not immediately verify the footage.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Backlash over the deaths of Pretti and Good, and the mass deployment of ICE agents in Minneapolis, has landed in Congress, with the Senate edging closer to a vote on Friday on a funding deal to avert a government shutdown over the crisis.

Democrats have drawn a red line around funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), demanding it be stripped out and renegotiated to impose new constraints on immigration enforcement agencies.

Trump held a cabinet meeting on Thursday, but the Minnesota unrest did not come up while reporters were in the room, and he did not call on Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem when asking some officials to give remarks.

Trump sent Homan to Minnesota to take control of immigration operations there with orders to report directly to him, effectively sidelining Noem.