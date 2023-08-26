Divided US embraces Trump mugshot merchandise

WASHINGTON: Former US President Donald Trump's historic mugshot, posted by a Georgia courthouse on Thursday (Aug 24) evening, is being turned into T-shirts, shot glasses, mugs, posters and even bobblehead dolls by friends and foes alike.

The shot of Trump with a red tie, glistening hair, and an icy scowl was taken as the Republican presidential front-runner was arrested on more than a dozen felony charges, part of a criminal case stemming from his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Supporters and campaign managers have embraced the image of his arrest, as they rally around Trump's claims that the charges against him are politically motivated.

To critics, the photo is a symbol that his long list of legal woes has finally caught up to him.

Trump's Save America fundraising committee is selling "NEVER SURRENDER!" mugshot t-shirts (US$34.00), beverage holders (US$15.00 for two) and coffee mugs (US$25.00). His son Don Jr. is marketing "FREE TRUMP" mugshot t-shirts (US$29.99) and posters (US$19.99).

On the other side of the political divide, the Lincoln Project, a prominent anti-Trump group founded by Republicans, is selling shot glasses (US$55.00 for six) with the mugshot and "FAFO," an acronym for "Fuck Around and Find Out," a rallying cry among Trump critics. Etsy, the crafts website, has dozens of mocking products, including a Taylor Swift concert t-shirt parody (US$26.00).

In Los Angeles, a t-shirt store unaffiliated with any campaign had already started selling tops emblazoned with the image on Friday afternoon.

"I think it's very classic consumerism for this country," said shopper CJ Butler from Atlanta, Georgia. "Hey, it's Trump. He sells everything so why not have a T-shirt?"

The image could be a huge fundraiser for the Republican candidate, some political strategists predict.

"His superfans are going to see this and it will be a fist-pumping exercise for them to send in that US$25 and get that shirt or that mug," said David Kochel, a veteran Republican presidential campaign operative in Iowa. "It's kind of sad at the end of the day that the campaign is going to celebrate his indictment over 13 criminal charges - but that's where our politics is."