Trump names ex-senator Perdue as pick for US ambassador to China

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump named political ally and former Georgia senator David Perdue as his pick to be ambassador to China, a key trade partner the Republican has promised to impose punishing tariffs on.

"Tonight, I am announcing that former US Senator, David Perdue, has accepted my appointment as the next United States Ambassador to the People's Republic of China," Trump wrote on social media.

Perdue, 74, a business executive and politician, served as a senator for Georgia from 2015 to 2021 and failed in a bid for governor of the state in 2022.

If confirmed by the Senate, Perdue will play a key role in managing the relationship between the United States and China, the world's two largest economies.

A Trump ally, he backed the former president's false claims regarding alleged fraud in the 2020 presidential election, which the billionaire Republican lost to Joe Biden.

A special grand jury had recommended indicting Perdue over those claims, but the district attorney ultimately declined to charge him in that case.