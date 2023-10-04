Donald Trump at New York fraud trial pushes victimhood claim

NEW YORK: Former US president Donald Trump attended his civil fraud trial in New York for a second day on Tuesday (Oct 3), seizing again on the media exposure to amplify claims he is the victim of a political witch hunt.

The 77-year-old, who is facing legal battles on multiple fronts, has arrived to court each day denouncing in his trademark combativeness what he says is a rigged and fraudulent trial.

On Tuesday he lashed out at New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is leading the case against him, calling her "very corrupt" and "grossly incompetent", before entering the chamber where he could eventually be barred from doing business in the state.

Trump has previously denounced the case as a "sham" intended to torpedo his bid to recapture the White House next year and on Monday called James, who is African American, "racist".

The clear frontrunner in the Republican presidential primary, Trump was not required to attend the first two days in court but chose to do so, taking a seat at the defence table flanked by his lawyers.

In the courtroom were his two sons Don Jr and Eric, who are also on trial before New York Judge Arthur Engoron, whom Trump has called "deranged".

On Tuesday the Republican watched the proceedings, which are in a technical phase, often scowling or looking on wearily.

Before the trial convened for its afternoon session, Engoron reprimanded Trump for an insulting social media post about a court clerk and verbally issued a gag order for all parties to not comment on his staff. Trump's post has since been removed.

"WATCH THIS WITCH HUNT"

Trump declined to appear in person at an earlier civil case this year, in which he was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming an American former magazine columnist, E Jean Carroll, and ordered to pay her US$5 million in damages.

This time, he is not letting the opportunity to publicly frame himself as a victim slip by.