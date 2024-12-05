Trump's nominee to run Pentagon hangs by a thread

"VERY DISTURBING"

But Graham told CBS News the allegations emerging from Hegseth's past were nevertheless "very disturbing."



"He obviously has a chance to defend himself here, but some of this stuff is going to be difficult," Graham told CBS.



Trump's nominees can afford to lose the support of only three Republicans at their January Senate confirmation hearings, assuming all Democrats vote against them.



US media have floated various alternatives to Hegseth, with Trump said to be mulling one-time Republican primary rival and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.



The move would raise eyebrows in Washington, as the pair had only the most perfunctory of reconciliations after a bitter presidential nomination battle that left both bruised, although the governor did endorse Trump after dropping out.



On what is being seen as a day of reckoning for Hegseth, the 44-year-old was due for his first TV interview since being nominated, on Fox News.



Betting exchange Polymarket gave him an 83 percent probability of securing the Pentagon post when he was first announced three weeks ago but that has since dropped precipitously, to 12 per cent.