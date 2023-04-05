Trump to continue personal attacks, witch hunt claims after indictment for porn star hush-money payment: Analysts

Prof Douglas also noted the lack of a gag order issued for this case.

“One of the things that I think the prosecution and the judge are rightly trying to avoid is Trump being able to present himself as a martyr of the First Amendment, that what we have now is bogus charges being brought against him and an effort to silence him in his expression of his constitutional rights to free speech,” he said.

However, the judge has issued a warning to all parties not to make comments that could trigger or incite violence.

“It will be interesting to see if Trump is able to engage in that level of restraint in the days to come,” said Prof Douglas, noting that the former president had already urged people to go out and protest.

“So it remains to be seen whether his rhetoric escalates to the point where the judge feels it important to step in.”

Prof Douglas said that Trump’s lawyers will likely try to quash the indictment, or drag it out for as long as possible, which is “a tactic that has worked well for him in the past”.

He explained that criminal proceedings can be “a lengthy process in the United States”, from indictment to trial, and the next thing that will happen is for the prosecution to present to Trump’s team the evidence and witnesses they will be calling.