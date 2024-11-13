Logo
Donald Trump picks former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee to be ambassador to Israel
Donald Trump picks former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee to be ambassador to Israel

Mike Huckabee and Donald Trump during a roundtable event on Oct 29 2024 (PHOTO: AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

13 Nov 2024 03:46AM
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA: President-elect Donald Trump will nominate former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel, Trump announced on Tuesday (Nov 12).

Huckabee is a staunch defender of Israel and his intended nomination comes as Trump has promised to align US foreign policy more closely with Israel's interests as it wages wars against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years,” Trump said in a statement. “He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!”

Huckabee has led paid tour group visits to Israel for years, frequently advertising the trips on conservative-leaning news outlets.

David Friedman, who served as Trump's ambassador to Israel in his first term, said he was “thrilled” by Trump's selection of Huckabee.

Source: AP/fs

